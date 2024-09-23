GLOW light festival puts spotlight on visitors

For the 24th edition of GLOW, the organisation is collecting personal stories and memories from visitors and companies. The exciting, beautiful and moving stories will be highlighted during the festival that runs from Nov. 9 to 16.

For this edition of GLOW, the organisation collects prior personal stories from people. The stories are about how the light event connects people, by capturing personal anecdotes and memories. GLOW wants to collect these personal stories and highlight them during the festival.

“GLOW is more than just a visual light festival; it is an experience that brings people together, inspires and moves them,” said Ronald Ramakers, director of GLOW. “We realise that GLOW has a special meaning for many. Something we want to make tangible this edition.”

Glow On Air

In addition to the light artworks, there is the opportunity to hear the stories. In cooperation with Studio040, ‘GLOW On Air’ will be created during the event. There will be a mobile studio on the Market Square with live coverage of the event. Here the submitted stories and memories, the special experiences, encounters and moments that people have experienced over the years during the light festival will take centre stage.

Those wishing to share their stories can email – info@gloweindhoven.nl.

Source: Studio040.nl

Translated by: Anitha Sevugan