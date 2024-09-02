Construction of tower with 192 apartments starts this autumn

Developer AM will start construction of a 75-metre-high residential tower this autumn if all goes well. The tower will be on the south side of Eindhoven station, near the Student Hotel, and is part of the Lightyards area development. The residential tower has been purchased by real estate investor ‘Investe’.

Impression of the new residential tower

There will be no social housing in the tower. They are apartments in the middle segment and partly belong to the commercial sector. Some of the apartments will be built according to the so-called “friends concept,” by which an apartment has two bedrooms with corresponding bathrooms and where the living room and kitchen are shared.

In addition to the apartments, there are several common areas in the building including a roof garden on the top floor. There will also be nesting facilities for birds, both in the gardens of the building and on the facades. Finally, there will be 30 parking spaces for the residential tower in the parking garage being built for Lightyards.

Other developments

Two more projects are being developed as part of Lightyards. Lumen is a residential tower about 30 metres high with 50 apartments for sale. Sales of those apartments are likely to start in the middle of next year. In addition, an office building about 50 metres high is being developed with Connector.

Source: Studio040.nl

Translated by: Anitha Sevugan