Collection drive for Poland flood victims

The Polish community in Eindhoven is organising a collection drive for the flood victims in their country of origin. The disaster has forced thousands to live outdoors. “My family has lost everything”.

Mid September Central and Eastern Europe experienced enormous amounts of rain. Dams broke or were flooded and over 20 people drowned. Apart from Poland there is also devastating damage in The Czech Republic, Romania and Austria. “The flood is moving north.We fear more friends and relatives will be affected”, says Gosia Zarzecka about the situstion in Poland. Together with the Residents Organisation Burghplan Zarzecka wants to collect as many goods as she can in a building on Weissenbruchlaan.

“Anything goes. Exercise books, toys, clothes, blankets; whatever people here are willing to give away. Even toilet paper”. Speed is of the essence. “We cannot wait until a truck is full. The goods are needed now” .

Marzenne Brzezinska is helping het friend organise the drive. She has her own company and can send building materials. “Winter is coming and before it arrives we want to provide shelter not just for our friends and relatives, but for as many people as possible.” Her company employs many concerned Poles who wish to offer their support.

The drive started last Tuesday and the demand for as many useful items as possible is still high. One van and two cars have already left Eindhoven for Poland full to the brim. “Cars with goods are departing from all over The Netherlands, but it is not nearly enough to help everyone. We will have a street party where we hope many more people will donate goods”, says Brzezinska.

“We are taking the goods to the priest in the most affected villages. He will pass them on to those who need them most”, says Zarzecka. People who wish go donate items can drop them off at Weissenbruchlaan 14 in Eindhoven, in community centre Praathuis.