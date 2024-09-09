City celebrates 80 years of freedom

On Sept. 18, Eindhoven will mark 80 years of freedom. It will be exactly 80 years since the city was liberated from Nazi Germany. This is done with a commemorative program on the Stadhuisplein, but this year there is also much to do in the neighbourhoods. Read what’s on in your neighbourhood here.

Evening programme des are planned in the districts of Stratum, Woensel-Zuid, Woensel-Noord, Gestel, Tongelre and Strijp. This is part of a new approach in the city, where freedom and the commemoration are remembered in a different way. In the districts there is room for music, dance and poetry. The Liberation Fire will also be lit in each district, accompanied by the national anthem. Furthermore, each district festival has its own activities to celebrate the liberation of Eindhoven.

Stratum Iris neighborhood

The neighborhood hosts a course in crafting lanterns for children at the log cabin on Adolf van Cortenbachstraat. These lanterns will be on display in the evening during the liberation march. The Stratum liberation fire will also be lit by a fire-breather

Woensel-Zuid Celsiusplein

Neighbours here play a big bingo game together. Also, Natasha and Anna from Ukraine and Belarus come to tell stories about how their families experienced World War II.

Woensel-Noord Ouvertureplein

The evening before Eindhoven’s Liberation Day, there is a freedom dinner at residential care centre Cees van den Lienden. The goal is to bring people together in harmony and peace for good conversation. Wednesday evening the flame will be lit at Ouvertureplein.

Gestel Schubert Avenue

A pop-up craft workshop will be organised here by the Centre for the Arts, where torches will be made. Studio Vrijheid is showing interviews of women from the neighbourhood who lived through the war. In these interviews, they give their opinions about today’s world and tell how they view it. Towards the end of the evening there will also be a music bingo in the ballroom next to community centre Genderdal.

Tongelre Dirigentplein

Wednesday afternoon, September 18, there will be an exhibition of dream catchers at Vitalis Berckelhof. Elderly people here have been crafting dream catchers for to help Ukrainian soldiers over the past few months, in cooperation with Stichting Cultuurnomaden. In the evening there is also a musical programme on the Dirigentplein.

Strijp Guildhouse ‘t Paviljoentje

Here residents can take a torch-making course together. Torches will be used to welcome the parade. A roller skate show is also on the programme.

Source: Studio040.nl

Transalted by: Anitha Sevugan