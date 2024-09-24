Caution: Cycling accidents on the rise

Though there is no explosive increase in accidents, numbers indicate an incremental increase in the wrong direction. Seventy-seven cyclists were traffic victims in 2022 and eighty-one in 2023. These numbers include people riding a regular bike and on an e-bike or fat bike. To reduce the number of traffic victims, the municipality has been working on road safety campaigns and education for some time.

Cyclists’ Union

The Cyclists’ Union Eindhoven previously raised the alarm about the situation on the cycle paths, and Studio040 also received dozens of reports from people who feel unsafe on their bikes. These stories mainly reveal frustrations about the situations on the Strijps Bultje, the Kruisstraat and the Bilderdijklaan/Stratumsedijk intersection.

Redesign

Of these locations, only the traffic situation of the Strijps Bultje will be addressed. The municipality has plans for the redevelopment of the Achtseweg Zuid. The crossing over the Achtseweg Zuid for the Strijp-S station will be addressed and will get a so-called central island. In addition, there will be a green strip between the cycle path and the roadway. The Kruisstraat and the Bilderdijklaan/Stratumsedijk intersection have recently been adapted to make them safer.