Basko hockey field evacuated

A hockey field at hockey club Basko in Veldhoven was evacuated on Wednesday evening. A dangerous situation may have arisen during work when substances were mixed.

A company was working on the water system where the wrong fluid was used. When mixing, a dangerous mixture was created.

Danger

The hockey players were able to leave the field through the back. However, the fire department and police did require them to leave their bikes behind because of the potential danger. The fire department is currently ventilating the area. Training at Basko is expected to be cancelled.

Source: Studio040

For Eindhoven News: Lila Mehrez