Nominees of Maker Days awards

Don’t miss to stop by the booths of these award nominees at Maker Days. Maker Days vouches to inspire you and enrich your creativity.

Two Major Prizes

This year, two prizes will be awarded once again: the Most Innovative Maker 2024 and Most

Innovative Product 2024, both sponsored by Rabobank. These awards recognise the most

promising startups and creative innovators shaping our hybrid future. The award ceremony will take place on Saturday, September 14, where a panel of experts will select the winners from the ten nominees.

Nominees:

This year’s contenders for the coveted awards include the following makers and products:

Carpentopod by Giliam de Carpentier

This is a 12-legged walking coffee table that I designed and built from scratch. The leg mechanism looks similar to the ‘Strandbeest’ linkage but actually has an extra joint position for extra smoothness and stability. After I tweaked this new mechanism using an automated simulation and optimization process I wrote, I constructed it out of wood and aluminum using my CNC. The legs are driven using only two relatively small brushless motors, and are controlled using my own wireless ‘Nunchuck’.

Collective Strokes by Luis Ferreira

Experience a collaborative digital painting project where your movements create art. Using simple wearable devices, many participants can paint together on a large screen simply by moving. Run, wave, or dance, and your actions translate into dynamic strokes on a shared canvas that evolves as more people join in. This live painting unfolds in real time, allowing each participant to contribute to a collective artwork that grows with the crowd.

3D.1 (jedi) by Joana Coronel Soler – Alice GielenJ.

3D.1 (jedi) is a low-cost computing 3D weaving jacquard loom which empowers weavers across Europe by bridging traditional and currently easily accessible technology. It is a valuable tool for experimenting with sample-making, allowing expert and novice weavers to play with add-ons and new weaving techniques.

Droplet Generator Demonstration System by Theo Driessen

The laboratory contains a stroboscope and a piezo-electric droplet generator. The droplets seem to be standing still mid-air. You can set the droplet formation parameters by yourself, and immediately see the effect it has on the jet breakup. Plug and play system for high-school and university physics.

Cubic Chess by Jang Graat

Cubic Chess is next level chess: 6 boards, 4 sets magnetic pieces, 2 players, 1 game. Pieces can continue moving across the edges and you don’t win before capturing four kings. Forget all known chess strategies and take on this new challenge, if you dare. A chess grandmaster commented “in the world of chess varieties, this is Champions League”. An online version of this revolutionary game is under development, but of course you will want to see the real thing first.

How To Build Your Own Keyboard by Sander Geraedts

Did you know that you can build your own keyboard? You really don’t need an electrical engineering degree for it! In just three manageable steps, Sander demonstrates how to design, build, and program a keyboard exactly the way you’ve always dreamed. Building a keyboard is an excellent first project because it teaches you essential skills in an accessible manner that you’ll use in every project you take on.

QUOPENER – Easy Jar Opener by Taco Elzing

Easy jar opener is a new revolutionary lid opener, specially designed for people with little strength in their hands and/or arms. You no longer have to squeeze and turn the jar and lid. All you have to do is place the Easy jar opener on the jar and push the handles towards each other.

Source: Maker Days http://www.makerdays.nl