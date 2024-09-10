Alderman Robert Strijk officially appointed

Robert Strijk (59) was officially installed as alderman in Eindhoven on Tuesday evening. The D66’er takes over from Monique Esselbrugge, who left on 1 September.

“When the vacancy for a D66 alderman opened up here, my interest was immediately aroused. Eindhoven is the city where it happens”. -Strijk

Strijk immediately reassured the Eindhoven city council on Tuesday evening. “I found a house in the city and will get the key tomorrow.” Around his predecessor Monique Esselbrugge, that was a delicate point.

Administrative experience

With the oath, Strijk was appointed alderman for mobility, city center, design and vocational education on Tuesday evening. The Leiden native already has quite a bit of administrative experience. For example, he was an alderman in Leiden for eight years and a deputy in the province of Utrecht for four years. In between, he was acting mayor in Zwijndrecht for several months.

D66 was looking for a successor for Esselbrugge in the summer. Strijk worked for a network organisation in the field of agri-food. Eindhoven D66 faction leader Jorien Migchielsen previously said she was enthusiastic about the arrival of Strijk.

“I am glad that we have found an enthusiastic and very experienced candidate in Robert. We got to know him as an energetic, sympathetic and open man, with a lot of administrative experience.”

For Eindhoven News: Beena Arunraj