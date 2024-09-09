Airfare pricing stunts at Airport

Neither Eindhoven Municipality nor Eindhoven Airport can exert any influence on Wizz-Air’s pricing policy. Parties in local politics are dismayed by stunt actions of the Hungarian airline. The city council was therefore asked to intervene.

So now the college lets it be known, in answers to council questions posed by GroenLinks, that the municipality has no influence. GroenLinks in particular was outraged about an offer by Wizz-Air that allowed passengers to get on any number of flights for a certain pre-paid amount.

Influence

The city council says it understands GroenLinks’ questions, and is itself striving to make Eindhoven Airport the most sustainable airport in Europe. According to the city council, neither the municipality nor Eindhoven Airport can influence the pricing policy of airlines. Nor can Eindhoven Airport choose which airports do and do not use the airport.

“These regulations are in fact laid down on a European and worldwide basis,” the college informs. It is therefore a matter best raised in The Hague. In addition, the municipality does not have the capacity and expertise to fill in what fair regulations around flight policy should look like, according to the city council.

Source: Studio040.nl

Transalted by: Anitha Sevugan