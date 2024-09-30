After 14 years, Arrahmaan Mosque opens at last

With dates and milk, a tradition at Moroccan festivities, the largest mosque in Eindhoven was opened on Sunday. After fourteen years of saving and hard work, it is a special moment for the Islamic community. The renovated Arrahmaan mosque in Woensel is not only a house of prayer, but also a meeting place where everyone can come together and get to know each other.

“It is a one-time celebration, which is like the Eid-al-Fitr or the Eid-al-adha for us. The only difference is that those holidays take place annually and we had to wait fourteen years for this celebration,” says Abderrazak Datah.

Requirements

The first plans for the new mosque on Visserstraat were made in 2010. Even then, the building on the other side of the street did not meet the requirements, especially for praying. “That was an old car garage. Our parents converted it into a prayer room with limited resources,” says Abderrazak. “It was not ideal, but the Muslim community in Eindhoven has also grown considerably in recent years. There was not enough space for everyone.”

The money for the new building was raised by the Islamic community itself. As a result, completion took longer than expected. “We really had to make do with our own community. It was a tough journey, but that’s why I’m glad it worked out,” says 27-year-old Toufik, who went to the old mosque every week.

Second home

The new three-story building is more than just a building. Miriam, 39, has been coming to the Arrahmaan Mosque her entire life and tells us what the place means to her. “It’s our second home. Everyone has their own life, but when you come in, you feel the warmth and love of the community.”

The opening is an emotional moment for her. “My grandfather was one of the founders of this mosque here in Eindhoven. He always said that this new mosque is not for his generation, but for us. The generations that come after,” she says. “And even though they are no longer here, we feel their presence today. Without them, we would not be here.”

Source: Studio040

Translated by Yawar Abbas