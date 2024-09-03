They are no longer wandering around the schoolyard alone, but playing together with other children. That is the idea behind the play-together bench by Koos from primary school de Trinoom in Eindhoven. The group 8 pupil is now in the running for an award and a thousand euros to further develop his idea.

The bench was unveiled last May and devised by Koos in collaboration with the caretaker and student council. He experienced first-hand what it is like to play alone. “I used to be quite slow. When I finally went outside after tidying up, everyone was already playing,” he said in an earlier interview with Studio040.

A year later, the idea to make a bench was born. The backrest of the bench reads ‘Do you want to play together?’. “When you sit on this, other children can ask you if you want to play with them, or they can sit next to you to chat.”

Nomination

His invention was not only appreciated at school, but also at ASN Bank. Out of hundreds of initiatives, Koos is one of the fifteen remaining candidates. He has been nominated in the category youth initiative. He also has a chance of winning the audience award.

Source :Studio040

Translate: Ayşenur Kuran