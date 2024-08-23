Volunteers busy building up Lichtjesroute

Some 30 volunteers are busy this week putting up all the light decorations for the 40th Lichtjesroute. Because of the anniversary, the route has more light projects this year. ‘It is a tradition in Eindhoven. From 18 September, the day the city was liberated in 1944, walkers, cyclists, and motorists can travel the 22 kilometres Route of Light again. Many small and large light projects are on the way.

It is a big job. The event is four decades old and now there are eight new light projects. ‘It’s tough work,’ says regular volunteer Tits Bongers. ‘But it will be beautiful. We are celebrating our anniversary and also the special liberation year, now that it has been 80 years since Eindhoven was liberated.

Special projects

On Montgomerylaan one of the Normandy bridges, where there was plenty of fighting during the Allied advance in 1944, is depicted with lights. The route also pays attention to the cyclists and runners, who each year symbolically bring the Liberation Fire from France first to Eindhoven and later to Wageningen, where it is lit on 5 May. In addition, the Fellenoord will soon feature decorations that have been on display during the Route of Light for the past 40 years. In addition, volunteers have created a castle in the pond near Lieven de Keylaan.

In total, the route has 320 ornaments this year. Like last year, the organisers expect around 200,000 visitors. ‘It remains wet finger work how busy it will be,’ says Bongers. ‘If the weather is good, we hope to attract even more people. This liberation year will also get more attention.’

Source Studio040

For Eindhoven News : Chaitali Sengupta