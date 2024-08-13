Violent murder of Ine Wijnen still unsolved

Almost 25 years ago, the body of Ine Wijnen was found in her home in Eindhoven. Extreme violence was used in the murder of Ine, then 38 years old. The murder has still not been solved after all these years. That is why the Peter R. de Vries Foundation is asking for attention for this gruesome murder from the summer of 1999.

On 18 August 1999, Ine came home from her job as a parcel delivery person. She did not have to deliver any parcels that day. She had been at work to pick up some of the parcels so that she could sort them for the next day.

The next day, Ine did not show up for work. Ine was also absent from an appointment at an employment agency. Colleagues were unable to reach her by telephone. When they were unable to reach her the next day, they called the police.

Discovery

After this report, the police went to Ine’s home on Johannes Buijslaan in Eindhoven. The officers made a gruesome discovery. They found Ine dead and half-naked on her stomach on the bed, with her hands and feet tied. The nasal bone had come loose from her skull due to the violence. Ine had probably been raped and it appeared that she had been strangled with a rope, a bikini, a mop and a washcloth. The police spoke of extreme violence.

There was also an attempt to set the house on fire after the murder. Because there were no signs of forced entry, the police assume that Ine knew the assailant and let him in herself.

Suspect

The police quickly have a suspect in mind: Martijn de W. The suspect already has a long list of serious crimes on his record. He has previously been sentenced to heavy prison sentences of nine and ten years.

He was convicted, but acquitted on appeal due to lack of evidence. Martijn de W. was convicted for the violent rape of a 17-year-old girl from Eindhoven. He was sentenced to seven years in prison for this. He has now served this sentence.

Cold case

This means that the murder of Ine has still not been solved after 25 years and is still open as a so-called Cold Case, to the great sorrow of her family and friends. Ine was described by her friends and family as a ‘sweet and quiet girl’ who enjoyed the company of her family as an adult. “Losing your sister in this way marks you for life”, her sister Ellis says. “It is a common thread in your life and shapes you as a person”.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Bob