Transfer fever in Eindhoven

Transfer fever is in Eindhoven and the surrounding area. The competition has started, the first prizes have already been awarded, but PSV and its supporters are still waiting for reinforcements of the defense. Yannick Eling, radio commentator at Studio040, sheds his light on the state of affairs at PSV.

It is clear that PSV still needs to make purchases. Just to give an overview: Armelo Bella-Kotchap and André Ramalho left in the centre and only Ryan Flamingo came in their place. On the left, the still injured Sergiño Dest was contracted and Mauro Júnior got injured, while Oppegard, who returned from a loan, is not yet up to par. On the left, Armando Obispo is injured and Boscagli wants to leave with a one-year contract.

Bad luck

“We can conclude that there are no regular players in the back yet,” says Yannick Eling. “I am also concerned about the contract situation of goalkeeper Benítez. He could also leave. PSV is unlucky that Obispo and Mauro Júnior were injured in the preparation, but you should actually assume that you will have to replace the back five players.”

The situation forced coach Peter Bosz to start the matches against Feyenoord, RKC and Heracles with an improvised defence. “PSV has not dropped any points in the competition. This shows that technical director Earnest Stewart’s assessment that PSV does not need those basic players immediately was the right one. The weak half against Heracles was mainly due to the game attitude, not to the defenders on the pitch.”

Shopping

Nevertheless, Eling is confident that the necessary forces will be brought in before the end of the transfer period, on September 2. “I have no doubt that PSV will attract quality players,” says Eling.

“When you hear the names that are mentioned in the media: Van den Berg, Nagolo, Ikatura, Tete, Montiel, it is clear that PSV wants to shop in a high segment. PSV is not shooting with a shotgun but is going for very targeted reinforcements. The quality boost that Stewart is aiming for will therefore come, I expect”, says Eling.

“I don’t think they’ll get four players for 15 million euros. That would be too much, but last year you saw that PSV dares to spend those amounts for the right player. But there will undoubtedly also be a loanee as reinforcement.”

Smoother

“The only question is whether you can get a completely new rearguard to work together in time to perform well in the Champions League,” the commentator continues.

“That is ultimately the stage where PSV has to take steps. That is also where you have to judge Stewart. Normally you have the preparation to introduce automatisms, to get new players used to the tactical principles. That process will now have to go a lot smoother in any case,” says Eling.

