Tough opponents for PSV in the Champions League

PSV has drawn three very strong teams for the group stage of the Champions League with Liverpool, Paris Saint Germain, and Juventus. Against the English team, with former PSV player Cody Gakpo and coach Arne Slot in the ranks, the Eindhoven players play at home.

Besides these top clubs, Peter Bosz’s team also meets Shakhtar Donetsk (Ukraine), Sporting (Portugal), Rode Ster Belgrade (Serbia), Stade Brest (France) and Girona (Spain). Against Liverpool, Shakhtar, Sporting, and Girona, PSV plays at home. The other matches are away.

New set-up

In the new Champions League set-up, clubs play in four pools of nine, with four home games and four away. The teams thus meet once. The group stage is played between mid-September and the end of January.

After this, an overall ranking of the 36 participating teams will be drawn up. The first eight qualify for the eighth final. Numbers 9 to 24 play an intermediate round to determine who qualifies for the last 16. The bottom 12 teams are eliminated.

Match schedule

The first matchday is Tuesday, 17 September. However, the match schedule is not yet known. PSV supporters will know more on Saturday.

Source: Studio040

For Eindhoven news: Chaitali Sengupta.