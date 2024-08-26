The 65th Barabantsedag was super

By
Greta Timmers
-

Blood, sweat and tears. The builders raced against the clock to put the final touches on their floats, the actors went through their routines one more time, and safety checks were checked once more. A crowd of 40,000 came to see the 65th theatre procession in Heeze and were treated to a magnificent spectacle.  These pictures may give you an impression of what you missed or be a memento of what you saw.

All images are © Victor Coffa for Brabantsedag

Source: Studio 040

Translated and edited by Greta

 

