Summa students practice all summer for world championships in Lyon

Their classmates are on vacation, but Willem van de Ven and Ginger Brentjens are toiling in the bakery of Summa College in Eindhoven. In September, the duo will participate in the world championship for vocational students in Lyon (France). Until then, the duo will train daily at school.

Ginger will compete for the world championship pastry, while Willem will compete with the best boulangers in training. “Students come to Lyon from all over the world. Because we first got through the preliminary rounds at our own school and then won the Dutch championship, we can now go to France”, Willem says.

Is it a shame that Ginger, unlike her classmates, does not have a holiday? “No, that does not bother me. I know what I do it for and that it is a passion. That is why I do not mind at all”.

Long days

Ginger and Willem work long days. The two report to school every day at 07:30. They stay there until 16:30. “They are long days, but you practice a lot of different things. For example, today I have a time trial. You want to imitate the competition as closely as possible. During my previous time trial I was fifteen minutes over time. So now I am looking at where I can gain time”, Willem says.

The World Skills, as the world championship is called, will be held from 10 September to 15 September. Until then, Ginger and Willem will continue to train hard to perform as well as possible in France.

For more information: WorldSkills Lyon 2024

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Bob