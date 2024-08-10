The ROZE Foundation in Eindhoven has had a successful kitten day. Eighteen cats or kittens have found a match and will soon have a home. But even with these adopted kittens, there are still many more available.
“Every summer there are a lot of kittens,” says Alma van Dorenmalen, manager of the shelter. “Many cats are not helped, unwanted litters are then abandoned or dumped here. And we get a lot of kittens from street cats,” she explains. Last week there were 250 kittens and cats looking for a home. “And we get five more every day.”
Match
It happens every summer and that’s why kitten days are organized. People can make an appointment, fill out a questionnaire and a mediator will then see which kitten suits them. Kirsten Verdonschot is one of those mediators. “Some people prefer a calm kitten or cat. Because we socialize the kittens, we know which kitten best suits those needs,” she explains.
Sometimes people come for a kitten but go home with a cat. “Some people come for a kitten, but then it turns out they live in an apartment, and they want one kitten,” she says. “But kittens need a lot of energy and attention. That’s why we sometimes recommend two kittens or an adult cat.”
Thanks to this edition, 18 kittens or cats have been adopted. The ROZE Foundation is going to organize several kitten days this summer.
Source: Studio040
Translated by Muktha Kartik