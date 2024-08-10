Successful Kitten Day

“Every summer there are a lot of kittens,” says Alma van Dorenmalen, manager of the shelter. “Many cats are not helped, unwanted litters are then abandoned or dumped here. And we get a lot of kittens from street cats,” she explains. Last week there were 250 kittens and cats looking for a home. “And we get five more every day.”

Match

It happens every summer and that’s why kitten days are organized. People can make an appointment, fill out a questionnaire and a mediator will then see which kitten suits them. Kirsten Verdonschot is one of those mediators. “Some people prefer a calm kitten or cat. Because we socialize the kittens, we know which kitten best suits those needs,” she explains.

Sometimes people come for a kitten but go home with a cat. “Some people come for a kitten, but then it turns out they live in an apartment, and they want one kitten,” she says. “But kittens need a lot of energy and attention. That’s why we sometimes recommend two kittens or an adult cat.”