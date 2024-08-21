Students of Van Maerlantlyceum start in new building

School has started again. For students of the Eindhoven Van Maerlantlyceum, it’s a bit more getting used to than usual, now that they’re in a renovated building. “It’s very different”.

The renovation of the school started at the end of 2022. The 1,250 students temporarily stayed in a building on Von Flotowlaan. Now they are back at their school on Jacob van Maerlantlaan for the first time. The monumental part of the school has been renovated. The classrooms are larger and the insulation is better. There is also a new part, with an atrium, lots of glass and a connection to the park behind the school. “It is of course great to start in a new school building, back at our old location”, director Alexia Dirksen says. “It gives some extra atmosphere. You also notice that children are enthusiastic about starting again”.

It does take some getting used to, also for employees. “I’ve been here for a long time, so it’s a big change for me. It takes some getting used to”, receptionist Astrid van den Einden says. “But my first impression is great”. She is especially happy with her new place. “I’ve been given a lot of luxury. A beautiful reception. And I have a view of the hall. I feel like a fish in water”.

The renovation of the building cost €26,000,000, €5,000,000 more than initially expected. That was largely paid for by the municipality. But students are happy with it. “I think it’s very nice”, one student says. “It’s very modern inside. And also a lot of plants, that fits in well”. The director is also proud of that. “We have a beautiful open atrium, with lots of greenery and an open view of the park. I think that integration of the school and the environment is fantastic. Certainly for the green school that we want to be”.

