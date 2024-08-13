Splinter Spektakel: enjoyment for hundreds of children

From Tuesday, Eindhoven amusement park de Splinter will be open again for the annual Splinter Spektakel. Until Friday, children can enjoy themselves in the Woensel park.

There will be attractions, acts and activities for children up to and including twelve years old throughout the week. The park will feature various obstacle courses, a water slide, a merry-go-round and a Sweeper. There will also be various music and street theatre acts. There will also be demonstrations of old Dutch crafts, such as basket making, crafts, crocheting and burning glass beads.

Ticket sales

This is the 39th edition of Splinter Spektakel, and the first year that tickets can only be purchased online. They will no longer be available at the door. There is also a maximum number of tickets sold per day.

It is the last week before schools start again in the south of the Netherlands. The summer holidays end at the end of this week.

For more information: Splinter Spektakel 2024

Translated by: Bob