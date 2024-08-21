Boating ban on Dommel due to branches and trees in the water

Boats are no longer allowed on the Dommel between the Eindhoven University of Technology and Sterrenlaan. Water authority de Dommel has imposed a boating ban with immediate effect.

The branches and trees in the water would cause unsafe situations for canoes, kayaks and sups. According to the water authority, the branches block the waterway.

It is not known how long the ban will remain in effect.

In this article you can see more what it is like to take a canoe or rowing boat on the Dommel. Studio040 put it to the test and took a boat trip on the southern route – which is still open.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Bob