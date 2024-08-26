Russian and Chinese students find their way to TU/e, despite international tensions

The relationship between the Netherlands with Russia and China has been strained for years. In addition, there are concerns from the United States that Chinese students are taking sensitive knowledge about chip technology to China. However, the increasing international tensions do not result in a decrease in Chinese and Russian students at TU/e.

This is reflected, among other things, in the many questions that chairman Robert-Jan Smits receives about the number of Chinese students at the university from the US, as Smits said in an interview with Bloomberg.

Pressure from the US has not yet led to a decrease in the number of Chinese students at TU/e. The number of students from Russia, which is sanctioned by the West due to the invasion of Ukraine, has only increased in recent years.

Numbers

Both the number of Russian and Chinese students has approximately doubled in the academic year 2023/24 compared to four years earlier. Where in 2020/21, there were 77 students from China and 9 students from Russia studying at Eindhoven University, in 2023/24 there were 136 and 22, respectively. This concerns both bachelor’s and master’s students.

In total, just over 13,000 students are working towards obtaining their degree at TU/e. Four years earlier, that number was 12,250.

Source: www.studio040.nl

Translated by Yawar Abbas