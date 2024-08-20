PSV player receives weekly threats

PSV player Riola Xhemaili speaks out on social media against the hateful reactions she and her family are receiving. The 21-year-old midfielder, with roots in Kosovo, is under fire after she said in a video that she is from Switzerland. “Week in, week out I am threatened. This is going too far”.

Reason for Xhemaili to make a statement. “I have never expressed how I feel or what I think about it, but when my family is insulted and I am threatened week after week, that goes too far”.

Xhemaili, who is on loan from Wolfsburg, grew up in Switzerland. “My family is doing well there and we all have good jobs. I play for Switzerland to show how grateful I am for all the support I have received”.

Her roots

According to her, that does not mean that she has forgotten where her roots lie. “Now my parents are being insulted, because they apparently did not explain my origins to me. That is unfair. They showed me what I should be grateful for and also that I should never forget where my roots lie. I have always been silent, but with this video and words I have tried to explain how I feel”.

Translated by Bob

Source: Studio040