PSV luminaries get a spot on the Walk of Fame

PSV luminaries Eric Gerets and Adrie van Kraaij will get a spot on the Walk of Fame in the Philips Stadium. PSV announced this. Both men were active for the football club both during and after their playing careers.

The new tiles, with their feet on them, are being laid in front of the southern stand of the stadium. There are currently nineteen tiles with footprints and handprints of PSV legends. Romário, Berry van Aerle, Hans van Breukelen, Phillip Cocu, Luc Nilis and Willy van der Kuijlen, among others, already have a spot on the Walk of Fame.

Erik Gerets

The now 70-year-old Gerets played 255 matches for PSV from 1985 to 1992. He was often captain of the first team. During that time, he won the European Cup I and became national champion six times. In 1999, he returned as head coach. As a coach, he became national champion twice with the Eindhoven club.

Adrie van Kraaij

Adrie van Kraaij (71) played in the PSV shirt from 1971 to 1982. He was on the field for the Eindhoven club in almost 400 matches. He won the UEFA Cup and three national titles. After his career, Van Kraaij returned to PSV as a scout and was also technical manager for a short time.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Bob