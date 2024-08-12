PSV dominant despite weakened defence

PSV won Saturday’s season-opening match against RKC Waalwijk with resounding figures and immediately took the lead in the league on the basis of goal difference. Mark Versteden reported on behalf of Studio040 and looks back on the match on Monday.

“Me and my fellow commentator Luuk van den Braak actually imagined ourselves in season 2023/24,” Versteden says. “PSV again played football with the same intensity as last season. Most of the squad also looked the same. Benítez in goal, attack and midfield. Only in defence there were some changes.”

In the Friday prior to the first league game, Jordan Teze indicated he did not want to play pending a transfer to AS Monaco, but then reversed that decision. However, Teze did not start; in his stead, Richard Ledezma started the match as right-back.

Ledezma

“And that actually went fine,” concluded Versteden, who considers Ledezma a fine stand-in for that position for the league. “It is clear that the defence needs to be strengthened. But that takes time. If Stewart could already have done a good deal he would undoubtedly have done so, but I also understand that you should not rush. Fortunately, the top games come later in the season.”

Far from ideal

Still, the situation is far from ideal, thinks the radio commentator. “Actually, you should close the transfer market when the league starts. Now we have to hold our breaths for another three weeks. Jordan Teze seems to be on his way out, but Boscagli also has only a one-year contract which means he can still leave. There may also be interest in Veerman, Schouten and Bakayoko. So after 2 September (when the transfer market closes, ed.) PSV could look very different,” Versteden says.

Finally, the radio maker wonders whether Isaac Babadi would not be better off spending a season gaining experience elsewhere. “You can actually see that he has no claim to playing time now, if you see how strong Guus Til is filling in. And then Tygo Land is not waiting for playing time either, and Ismaël Saibari is still injured. You don’t want a boy like that sitting on the bench all season,” Versteden said.

