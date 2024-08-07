Prison sentence for possession of firearms

A 19-year-old man from Eindhoven has been sentenced to nine months in prison because he had a loaded firearm with him during a night out on Stratumseind. The court in Den Bosch ruled this on Monday.

In April, a security guard was making a round at night through a café on Stratumseind ​​in Eindhoven. He saw that the suspect had lifted up his shirt and had a firearm in his waistband. The security guard grabbed the young man from behind and forced him outside. The firearm fell to the ground and was handed over to the police by the pub staff.

Conviction

The court holds it against the suspect that the firearm was loaded with twelve bullets. It did not take much to be able to use the weapon immediately. Also taken into account is that the Eindhoven resident has previously been convicted of similar offences. He was even on probation for another conviction for possession of a firearm. For that case, the man must now serve a 64-day prison sentence.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Bob