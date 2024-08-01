Police remove body from water near IJzeren Man

A police diving team retrieved a body from the water at the IJzeren Man on Insulindelaan in Eindhoven on Wednesday afternoon. It is believed to be the man who has been missing since Tuesday.

The search was stopped early in the evening on Tuesday, after a few hours. The missing swimmer was not found at that time. The job was difficult due to vegetation on the bottom of the recreational lake. Officers had also gone to the man’s home, but did not find him there on Tuesday evening. During the night, they also searched for the man in various places, outside the water.

The search in the water resumed on Wednesday morning. In the middle of the afternoon, a specific location emerged with the help of a special sonar boat. There, a specialised diving team found a body. The police announced that they are working on establishing the identity of the victim.

Group of friends

The man is said to have gone swimming with a group in the IJzeren Man. When they wanted to get out of the water, the man was not seen again. At the spot where the group of friends were, there are still a few shoes and some cans of drink. During the search on Tuesday, there were many people in and around the water.

Source: Studio040

For Eindhoven News: Lila Mehrez