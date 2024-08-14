Playing in the sand on Nieuwe Emmasingel

Playing in the sand on Nieuwe Emmasingel
Photo credit: Holland Art Group/Studio040

During Emma’s Summer Vibes, Nieuwe Emmasingel in the centre of Eindhoven will be transformed into a beach for a weekend. Sand sculptures will also be on display during the event.

From 23 to 25 August, there will be a real sandy beach on the square next to the Blob building. Visitors can enjoy the late summer on one of the beach chairs spread throughout the shopping area and children can build sand castles and pimp flip-flops under supervision.

Sand sculptures

During the weekend, various sand sculptures will be made by specialists. On Friday, the ‘real Emma’ will be made out of sand and on Saturday, sand sculptures will be made with typical Eindhoven features such as the Eindhoven Vibes and the Blob. On Sunday, the last sand sculpture will be made, a surprise that will be especially recognised by children.

For more information: Emma District

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Bob

