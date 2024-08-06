Olympic bronze for rider Maikel van der Vleuten

Show jumper Maikel van der Vleuten from Mierlo won bronze on Tuesday during the Olympic horse show jumping competition. He remained faultless during the regular competition, together with two other riders. However, in the jump-off he knocked down one pole with his horse Beauville Z.

The 36-year-old from Brabant was already certain of a medal before the decisive round. In the jump-off, in which eight obstacles had to be taken, the German Christian Kukuk was the only one without mistakes. After Van der Vleuten’s ride, it was a matter of waiting for Steve Guerdat’s result. The Swiss also made one mistake, but rode a faster time.

Van der Vleuten also won individual bronze during the previous Games in Tokyo. In 2012, he won silver with the Dutch team.

