Construction BIC 2 can begin according to schedule

Next year, construction on the second cluster of the Brainport Industries Campus can begin. No appeals were filed against the construction plans, which means that the business park in the northeast of Eindhoven can be realised according to plan.

Brainport Alderman Stijn Steenbakkers announced on social media that he is delighted that the zoning plan for the area is now irrevocable. This means that the initial planning for the project can be maintained. The first shovel is expected to be in the ground at the beginning of 2025. BIC 2 will be built west of A2, at Mispelhoef, where Eindhoven bought a large piece of land from Philips last year.

Manufacturing companies

In 2022, the Municipality of Eindhoven announced the plans for a new BIC; the second BIC will be 225,000 square metres, more than twice as large as the current BIC 1, which is ‘only’ 100,000 square metres. The plans for BIC 2 arose because it turned out that the first Brainport Industries Campus was extremely popular with companies and educational institutions. Innovative manufacturing companies and Summa College, among others, are working intensively together on the site.

BIC 2 is not the last Brainport Industries Campus to be built. BIC 3 to 6 are the locations where ASML wants to realise its expansion plans.

