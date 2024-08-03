Let the fun begin: Park Hilaria is open!

Park Hilaria, the largest funfair in Eindhoven, has reopened since Friday afternoon. Enthusiasts were waiting at the gate for the fair to open. Roller coaster rides, winning prizes or dancing the night away in the Hollario tent are all possibilities at the Park Hilaria for the next ten days. Are you going?

Park Hilaria much awaited every summer. At exactly two o’clock this Friday, the fair opened its doors. Several visitors were already waiting in front of the gate. Due to the holiday period, the first visitors were mainly parents with small children.

Every year, Park Hilaria attracts around 450,000 visitors. Visitors are treated to a range of attractions from the classic fair carousel and the Ferris wheel to the exciting roller coasters. The fair also hosts various other fun stalls with games, tents selling sweets and the ubiquitous oliebollen and poffertjes. Park Hilaria is the most attended event in Eindhoven after Glow!

Park Hilaria is open daily from 14:00 to 00:00. On weekends the park is open half an hour longer. The funfair lasts until 11 August.