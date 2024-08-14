Kash already motocross world champion at age of 11

Kash van Hamond from Best is only eleven years old and since mid-July the reigning world champion motocross in the 65cc class. And he wants to achieve much more…

The fanaticism and determination are oozing out of young Kash van Hamond when he rides his training laps on De Landsard circuit. He even rides his motorbike during his summer holidays. He likes that better than swimming or building a hut. “I may have a world title now, but we just have to keep going”, he says professionally.

Kash is also a bit disappointed that he has to ride his 65cc motorbike for the training to record a video. He would rather take the 85cc that he will ride next season. “I hope that I can join Team NL again and win the title again”, he says ambitiously.

Tears

But first let’s go back to 14 July of this year. At the age of 11, the young motocross rider from Best wins his first world title. When he crosses the finish line first in Heerde, he screams with happiness and the tears flow freely.

“A lot of people came to see me”, Kash says. “They all told me to step on the gas. That did create more tension, but you have to let that slide. When I won, it was very emotional. I wanted to go to my father right away because I was so happy. Because he made sure I could become world champion. Just like my mother and my sister”.

The whole family is dedicated to motocross and they enjoy Kash’s success together. “He worked hard for it, so I’m super proud”, father Ramon van Hamond says. And for mother Michelle it was also a glorious day. “I had goose bumps from start to finish. The feeling was extreme”.

Two jobs

It does take a lot of time, the support of Kash. “I actually have two jobs”, Ramon says. “And you have to be on the same page as a family. Because if our daughter doesn’t like it, it’s over too. But she helps out as well. I hope he will get far in the future, but that’s still a long way off. Until then we’re going to have a lot of fun”.

Kash certainly has fun, but he also has big plans. “I want to become world champion in MXGP”, he says firmly. “Just like Jeffrey Herlings or Jorge Prado. I do dream of that, yes”.

For more information: Standings | MXGP

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Bob