Julian Kwaaitaal back in the FC Eindhoven shirt

FC Eindhoven football club has strengthened itself with attacker Julian Kwaaitaal. He is being rented for a year from the Australian Adelaide United club.

From 2016 to 2019, he played in the youth football academy of FC Eindhoven. The winger impressed there and then he transferred to PSV. There he made it to Jong PSV.

Transfer

This summer, Kwaaitaal has signed with Adelaide United in Australia. A move to the other side of the world is for Kwaaitaal himself not yet on the cards though. He will first be on loan for another year at FC Eindhoven.

“We never lost sight of Julian”, Marc Scheepers, technical manager of FC Eindhoven, says. “We have kept in close contact with him and are happy that we can admire a talent of our own here for another season. Julian mainly plays on the flanks, but can be deployed in several positions”.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Bob