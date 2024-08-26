Joint introduction week for MBO, HBO and University students

On the Stadhuisplein in Eindhoven there will be a big introduction party for both mbo’ers, hbo’ers and university students on Wednesday. It is the first time that mbo students in the city will be involved in the introduction in this way.

The initiative for the event on the Stadhuisplein comes from Fontys, TU/e, Summa College, SintLucas, De Rooi Pannen and the municipality. The organisations want to ensure that all students feel welcome and involved in student life in Eindhoven.

Positive attention

The initiative fits in with the ambition of the municipality to bring the mbo to the attention in a positive way and to value it more. “It is important that every student, regardless of his or her background, gets equal opportunities to grow, both personally and professionally. By removing barriers, all students can participate equally,” the initiators say.

Thousands of students

The festival offers space for about five thousand students. On stage are artists such as Lampegastuh, Dansado & de Feestmeester, Johnny500, Yes-R, Lukas Prins and Mr.Swnkls. In addition, there are food trucks and a silent disco.

Source: www.studio040.nl

Translated by Yawar Abbas