Harrie fights for the heritage of Nieuwstraat in Best

Nieuwstraat in Best. Harrie van Vroenhoven has been campaigning for it for years. The street is the place with the most history and heritage in the village. And that should be cherished, he believes. On behalf of the local heritage association, he urges the municipality to do much more work on that.

“We want all buildings and facades to be protected. That way you prevent anything from happening to them. We have to preserve what is there and prevent new construction or high-rise buildings from being built on empty spots that do not fit in with the historical character of the street”, Harrie says.

Concerns

He is concerned. After all: around thirty buildings in the street should be given monument status. But only ten houses and buildings have now been given that status. Most of the buildings are over a century old and tell the story of old Best. From post office and clog making school to old villas of local industrialists. “It is not just about those buildings, but also about the stories that are connected to them. These are also the important stories about Best”.

Protected status

Harrie calls on the municipality to give Nieuwstraat an officially protected status as soon as possible. That would safeguard the old appearance and the cultural-historical value of the street. The municipality has announced that it will respond at a later date, when the summer holidays are over.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Bob