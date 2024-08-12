Half a million visitors for Park Hilaria

The 22nd edition of Park Hilaria was another success. This year, the attractions had 500,000 visitors in the temporary amusement park on Kennedylaan.

The organisation is talking about a very busy period. The big spectacular attractions like the Aeronaut, The Beast, Entertainer, Reactor were the crowd favourites with the thrill seekers, families with (young) children had a great time with the special children’s attractions and on the outdoor cafés. At the game stalls Pink Date and the Bingo Loten Moulin Rouge a record number of big teddy bears were won this year.

Traditionally, the live performances of various Dutch-language artists and DJs in Hollario party café ensured a great crowd every evening. Highlights this year were the performances of Yves Berendse, Django Wagner and Robert van Hemert.

Source: www.studio040.nl

Translated by Yawar Abbas