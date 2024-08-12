Half a million visitors for Park Hilaria

By
Yawar
-
A funfair afternoon without stimuli: ‘The lights cause an epileptic attack’
Photo credit: Studio040

The 22nd  edition of Park Hilaria was another success. This year, the attractions had 500,000 visitors in the temporary amusement park on Kennedylaan.

The organisation is talking about a very busy period. The big spectacular attractions like the Aeronaut, The Beast, Entertainer, Reactor were the crowd favourites with the thrill seekers, families with (young) children had a great time with the special children’s attractions and on the outdoor cafés. At the game stalls Pink Date and the Bingo Loten Moulin Rouge a record number of big teddy bears were won this year.

Traditionally, the live performances of various Dutch-language artists and DJs in Hollario party café ensured a great crowd every evening. Highlights this year were the performances of Yves Berendse, Django Wagner and Robert van Hemert.

Source: www.studio040.nl
Translated by Yawar Abbas

Your advertisement here.
Previous articleRyanair passengers fly without luggage from Eindhoven Airport
Next articlePSV dominant despite weakened defence

LATEST NEWS

No posts to display

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here