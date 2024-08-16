GroenLinks shocked by Wizz Air’s ‘all you can fly’ stunt

GroenLinks Eindhoven finds it incomprehensible that airline Wizz Air offers a subscription that allows passengers to fly unlimitedly for 500 euros per year. The party is asking the Eindhoven city council to intervene.

GroenLinks has asked the municipality, a shareholder of Eindhoven Airport, to enter into discussions with the airport to prevent this subscription. Eindhoven Airport is the only place in the Netherlands where Wizz Air flies.

A major point of criticism from GroenLinks is that travellers can only book 72 hours in advance. According to the party, this raises the question of how consciously the journeys are made, and it could also lead to unnecessary air travel. Moreover, every extra weight in the air results in extra kerosene emissions, the party states.

Roel Hellemons, CEO of Eindhoven Airport, has previously stated that the airport is committed to reducing greenhouse gas emissions, including from air traffic.

For Eindhoven News: Beena Arunraj