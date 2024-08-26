FvD wants to educate residents in using smart door bells

The smart doorbell with a camera can no longer be ignored. Handy for keeping an eye on your car, for example. According to the Eindhoven branch of FvD, however, there are also disadvantages when it comes to privacy. The party therefore wants residents to be informed about their rights and obligations.

The idea is not new. Council member Nicolas Knoester asked the council questions in response to developments in Amsterdam. A motion was passed in the capital to launch an information campaign about smart doorbells. This will give residents information about how long images can be kept, what you are allowed to film and what you can do if you are filmed.

A good plan, according to Knoester of FvD. The council member wants to know if the city council will follow in the footsteps of Amsterdam and also start an information campaign. Finally, if the council is positive about the idea, he wants to know when the campaign will start and what it will look like. The council questions will be considered on Sept. 27.

Source: Studio040.nl

Translated by : Anitha Sevugan