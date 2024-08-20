Freedom Theatre launches petition against eviction

Theatre group Freedom Theatre is collecting signatures in the hope of not having to move out of their venue on Zevenaar Avenue. A month ago, they heard they had to move out of the building they are renting o prevent squatting, to make way for a sports club.



This was actually supposed to happen by August 30. But the theatre group objected and now has an extension until at least 16 September. During that time, the group is trying to get as much as possible done to still be able to stay or to get another location through the municipality. When they moved into the premises two years ago, they had a verbal promise that they could use the site until the demolition of the building. ‘We transformed the old sports hall, which was old and impoverished when we moved in, into a beautiful and affordable theatre where several (amateur) groups perform and rehearse,’ says an urgent letter the group sent last month.

To prevent them from having to move out, the group started a petition. This has already been signed 729 times. In addition, the theatre group is asking for responses from people who tell what the stage group means to them. On Tuesday 20 August, Freedom Theatre will hold talks with the municipality. The group wants to be able to stay until 2026, or be offered another suitable location.

The petition will be presented 27 August, when the city council holds its first meeting after the summer.

Source: Studio040.nl

Translated by : Anitha Sevugan