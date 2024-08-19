Forest fire in Canada colors moon in Eindhoven red

Anyone looking at the Eindhoven sky late Sunday evening and Sunday night saw a conspicuously red-coloured moon. Weatherman Floris Lafeber of Weerplaza explains what was going on. That smokey sky came from Canada. A number of forest fires are raging there.”

“We were dealing with a smokey sky,” Lafeber explained to Omroep Brabant radio on Monday morning. “That smoke comes from Canada. A number of forest fires are raging there. Particles entered the atmosphere and were blown all the way to our area with the jet stream.” That jet stream is a very strong wind at very high altitudes. The smoke and ash particles have travelled a distance of seven thousand kilometers. Even this Monday, we are still feeling the effects of this. “Because of that smoke, the sky will not be bright blue.”

Sunshine

Nevertheless, according to the weatherman, it will be a beautiful day. “We have had a chilly night, with temperatures as low as between 8 and 11 degrees. We haven’t had those in a long time. But with enough sunshine, temperatures will rise to summer values of 22 to 25 degrees this Monday. In the process, there will be plenty of room for sunshine.”

The rest of the week will also be summery, according to Lafeber. “Only Tuesday will we get a temporary dip. We will have a sunny start, but during the day a number of showers will move eastward over the province from the west. “Occasionally, it may rain quite heavily. Before those showers it will still be summery and warm, 24 or 25 degrees. In the wake of those showers, however, it will be significantly cooler, with maximum temperatures of about 18 degrees.”

Source: Studio040.nl

Translated by : Anitha Sevugan