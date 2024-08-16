Foodtrailer Brownies & Downies stolen

The two owners of the stolen food trucks suspect that whoever stole the one also stole the other. Both food trucks are so-called food trailers of the same brand, Mobilchef. These trailers can be towed by a normal car with a towbar and are therefore easier to steal than a traditional food truck. Because they were parked some four kilometres apart, the owners suspect a planned operation to steal both.

The two are hoping that people will help them find the trailers. A call on people to look out for the trailers posted on a food truck sales Facebook page has already been shared 900 times. “So many extra pairs of eyes is good”, says Scharff. “Having said that, we should also be realistic. Get it over the border, paint it a different colour, and no one will recognise it”.

Source Studio040

Translated and edited by Greta