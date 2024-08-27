Student association Innovum of Fontys Engineering is punished by Fontys University of Applied Sciences for serving alcohol before four o’clock in the afternoon.

Last year, student associations in Eindhoven announced they wanted to reduce alcohol consumption during the introduction weeks. While this went smoothly during the TU/e ​​introduction, the rules were already violated on Monday afternoon during the Fontys introduction, which is taking place this week. For example, the university magazine Cursor noted that the beer was already ‘flowing freely’ before the permitted time of four o’clock in the afternoon.

Fontys then announced that immediate measures would be taken. The University of Applied Sciences stated through a spokesperson that the rules regarding alcohol consumption are generally being observed very well.

Beer police

Nevertheless, the student association would be financially cut – it is unclear how much money is involved. In addition, a canoe trip that was planned for Tuesday afternoon has also been canceled as a sanction. The promise made at the announcement of the plan that there would be no ‘beer police’ does not seem to have changed. There does seem to be a ‘beer judge’.

Source:Studio040

Translate:Beyim Göçü