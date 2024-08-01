FC Eindhoven top scorer Kökcü transfers to Finland

Ozan Kökcü leaves FC Eindhoven. The attacker will play football at HJK Helsinki, the reigning champion of Finland.

The Eindhoven club reports that it will receive a transfer fee from the transfer. It is not clear how much money it involves.

Top scorer

Kökcü came over from Telstar two years ago. In his first season at FC Eindhoven, the striker from Azerbaijan played 35 times and scored six goals. He also reached the play-offs with the club. Promotion to the Eredivisie was ultimately not successful. Last season he was the top scorer for the blue-whites with twelve goals.

“Ozan has been passionately committed to the club for two seasons,” says technical manager Marc Scheepers. “He was always there for the club and has managed to make great strides in two seasons. Ozan is ready for a new challenge.”

