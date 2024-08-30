Fake ‘police officers’ taken into custody

A man from Eindhoven (24) and a man from Helmond (24) were arrested for posing as police officers. In this way, they managed to scam their victims out of more than 20,000 euros in money and jewellery.

The duo came into the police’s sight after an extensive investigation. This showed that the suspects were not only active in their region but also elsewhere. “They are suspected of eight fraud cases spread across Gelderland, North Holland and East Brabant. We also believe they are involved in more than 100 reports of attempted fraud in East Brabant,” explains police research leader Niels Hoeben.

It is still unclear what role the Eindhoven and Helmond residents played in the fraud cases. The police investigation is still ongoing. The two are currently behind bars.

Warning

The police are also issuing a warning to prevent future victims. “A police officer will never ask you to hand over valuables or money to ‘safeguard’ them. If you receive a call from someone pretending to be a police officer and you don’t trust it, hang up and report it to the police.”

For Eindhoven News: Beena Arunraj

Source: Eindhoven Police