No child wants to go to school during the summer holidays. Or do they? The children at the Eindhoven summer school think very differently about this. The pupils, who need some extra support, are given Dutch lessons in a playful way. But even more importantly: they make new friends.

The summer school started nine years ago with the intention to help children with a language deficit so that they can start the new school year at the desired level. “It concerns children for whom Dutch is not their first language, but who do go to school here. For example, children of expats or status holders”, says Chris Voets of the Ontdekfabriek. The Ontdekfabriek is one of the driving forces behind the summer school.

For two weeks, around 550 primary school children throughout Eindhoven will go to summer school three days a week. And that is exciting, but above all very nice, as it turns out after a survey on the schoolyard. “It’s nice that you make new friends”, says one of the students.

Only Dutch songs

Lessons are given in Dutch through play. There are various sports and games activities and workshops are given in poetry, among other things. There is also a lot of music listening. Only Dutch songs. ‘Europapa’ is the children’s big favorite.

“We want to make sure that it is not a classic school form. After all, it is summer vacation and it has to be fun for the children,” says Voets. The school hours also differ. The school day starts at 09:30 and lasts until 14:30. “It is nice that we can sleep in longer than on a normal school day.”

At the end of the summer school, the children give a final show for the parents, where they show what they have learned.

Source: Studio040

For Eindhoven News: Lila Mehrez