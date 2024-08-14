Eindhoven liberation commemoration gets a new look

War reporters talking to schoolchildren, small neighbourhood festivals, a sporting event that focuses on slavery and young people who mean something to the local community are put in the spotlight. These are some of the new plans with which Eindhoven wants to focus on the theme of liberation and commemoration in a new and more contemporary way.

The plans are the brainchild of Stichting 18 September (18 september foundation), together with other organisations such as Stichting Ik Wil (I want foundation), Liberation040, the Lichtjesroute (route of lights) and Centrum voor de Kunsten (centre for the arts). With the new initiative Freedom Vibes 040 they want to ‘develop innovative traditions and modernise the commemoration and liberation’. The timing is no coincidence: this year marks the 80th anniversary of the region being liberated from Nazi Germany by the Allies.

Young people

Every year, Eindhoven commemorates the events of the Second World War and the liberation of the city on 18 September 1944. On that day, a procession of old army vehicles passes through the city centre, the liberation parade, with speeches and the lighting of the liberation fire on Stadhuisplein. That tradition will continue, but Freedom Vibes 040 also wants to appeal to younger generations with new activities and projects to continue to commemorate peace and freedom. The idea is to connect the different generations with each other in this way.

“Freedom Vibes 040 emphasises the factors that bind us, especially in an era where differences are more often highlighted. Through joint initiatives, we hope to inspire people to actively contribute to their community and to promote the values ​​of freedom and peace”, the organisations involved say.

Plans

Freedom Vibes 040 wants to roll out the plans for the long term. Various ideas have already been developed for this year. For example, there will be a Freedom College Tour, in which Dutch war reporters will talk to pupils and vocational students about freedom. There will also be a Local Hero Concert, a tribute to young people who have made a special contribution to local society. In addition, there will be various small neighbourhood festivals this year, starting on 18 September, with the aim of strengthening local communities. Furthermore, a Walk of Freedom will be held to commemorate the abolition of slavery. And with the art project Krassen op de Plaat (scratches on the record), the stories of veterans will be brought to life through visual arts, music and dance.

