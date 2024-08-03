Eindhoven Airport removes more flexible rules for liquids in hand luggage

From September 1, travellers will not be allowed to take liquids in containers larger than 100 milliliters in their hand luggage at Eindhoven Airport.
With this, the airport reverses an earlier relaxation. According to Eindhoven Airport, this decision has nothing to do with an increased threat, but the airport simply wants to follow the international standard.
Eindhoven Airport is not the only Dutch airport to reverse the relaxation of 2018. At Schiphol and Rotterdam The Hague Airport, liquids in containers larger than 100 milliliters are also no longer welcome in hand luggage.
Various measures are being taken to inform travellers of the new rules. For example, extra staff will be deployed to inform passengers and extensive information will be provided. Finally, there will be places at security where travellers can empty their drinking bottles.
Source: Studio040
Translated by Muktha Kartik