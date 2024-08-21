Dommel river biodiversity under pressure

By
Bob
-
The Dommel is a lifeline in the region, but biodiversity is under pressure
Photo credit: Studio040

The Dommel river is 138 kilometres long and flows right through the Eindhoven region. Many animals and plants live in and around the river. However, biodiversity in and around the Dommel has been under considerable pressure in recent years.

Waterschap (water authority) de Dommel also wants residents to help improve the diversity of plants and animals. That is why there is a subsidy pot available for residents with green initiatives. In order not to damage biodiversity even further, the Waterschap has closed the part that flows through the city centre to canoes and rowing boats.

Studio040 took a look at the Dommel itself (comments in Dutch but in the settings you can get English subtitles):

Documentary

Earlier this year, the Dommel received international attention in a documentary series. This focused on the beauty of the river, but also on how the region is dealing with the challenges of climate change and water quality. See more about that series below (in English):

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Bob

 

Your advertisement here.
Previous articleBioArt Laboratories and Springplank open a place for homeless
Next articleWizz Air plane makes emergency landing in Nuremberg

LATEST -animal welfare

No posts to display

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here