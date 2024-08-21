Dommel river biodiversity under pressure

The Dommel river is 138 kilometres long and flows right through the Eindhoven region. Many animals and plants live in and around the river. However, biodiversity in and around the Dommel has been under considerable pressure in recent years.

Waterschap (water authority) de Dommel also wants residents to help improve the diversity of plants and animals. That is why there is a subsidy pot available for residents with green initiatives. In order not to damage biodiversity even further, the Waterschap has closed the part that flows through the city centre to canoes and rowing boats.

Studio040 took a look at the Dommel itself (comments in Dutch but in the settings you can get English subtitles):

Documentary

Earlier this year, the Dommel received international attention in a documentary series. This focused on the beauty of the river, but also on how the region is dealing with the challenges of climate change and water quality. See more about that series below (in English):

