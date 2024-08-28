Disruption paralyses air traffic at Eindhoven Airport

Eindhoven Airport is experiencing a major network outage on Wednesday morning. No flights have left or landed this Wednesday. Security in the departure hall is closed.

The airport reports that the problems will last until 17:00 at the latest. Until then, it will not be possible to arrive or depart via the airport. The problems at the airport are caused by a malfunction in the IT networks of the Ministry of Defence. Eindhoven Airport uses the runways of Eindhoven Air Base.

Cancellations

Around eight flights, both outgoing and incoming, have now been cancelled. Three flights are being diverted to Schiphol and Weeze in Germany. The number of cancelled flights is expected to increase further during the day.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Bob