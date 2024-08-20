De Dassenburcht in Nuenen dances into the new school year

Children from group 8 of De Dassenburcht in Nuenen started the new school year on Monday with a dance with rapper Flinke Jongen, at the initiative of Veilig Verkeer Nederland (VVN, the Dutch road safety association).

At 07:30, the Nuenen schoolyard was already swinging. Veilig Verkeer Nederland chose the school for the national kick-off of the annual traffic campaign. That is why, in addition to parents and children, rapper Flinke Jongen and his mascot Flinkie were also on the square. Danny Dijkhuizen is the real name of the rapper from Schiedam, who wants to teach children to be resilient in difficult situations because of his own difficult childhood. He previously made a video clip about traffic with the children of De Dassenburcht and knows how to get the atmosphere going right away.

Safety

Veilig Verkeer Nederland cannot stress this enough: parents must come to school by bike or on foot to keep traffic around the school as safe as possible. In this respect, De Dassenburcht has a difficult situation with (too) few parking spaces around the school. “It is indeed sometimes quite dangerous here,” student Feline says. Hopefully, Flinke Jongen’s performance will give parents the idea to leave the car at home more often.

Snorkeling

After the dance, group eight finally knew the holidays are over and the children welk to their classroom where the lesson started. Most students started the lessons with fresh courage, after a summer full of camping, sleepovers or snorkeling in Sicily. “I’m still a bit tired”, Tygo says. “I’ had a few sleepovers in the final holiday week. And then you don’t sleep that much”.

Teacher Kim is back in front of the class as fresh as a daisy, but another employee of the school still has to get used to the rhythm. “Six weeks of vacation… pffff…”, she says. “Then you’ve switched off. I will have to get used to rising early again!”

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Bob